KCTV5

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit man who flashed a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs has pleaded guilty.

Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He will pay a $500 fine with no jail time.

Television footage during the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

