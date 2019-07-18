KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lee's Summit man who flashed a laser at New England quarterback Tom Brady during the Patriots’ AFC championship game victory over the Kansas City Chiefs has pleaded guilty.
Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace. He will pay a $500 fine with no jail time.
Television footage during the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime victory on Jan. 20. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.