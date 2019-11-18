INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A Lee’s Summit man is facing second-degree murder charges after prosecutors said he shot and killed a family member at an Independence restaurant over the weekend.

Authorities said Porntrep Phonjaroen, 25, shot and killed his cousin Saturday while the two were working at a Thai restaurant located on E. Valley View Parkway.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim on the floor of the restaurant and a witnesses indicated it was Phonjaroen who had shot her.

Investigators found a shell casing near the victim and a handgun in a wooded area behind the business, as well as security video showing the shooting.

While questioning Phonjaroen through an interpreter, the man admitted to shooting the victim, telling police she was his cousin and that he was upset with her work habits.

In addition to the murder charge, Phonjaroen faces one count of armed criminal action. Prosecutors requested a bond a $200,000.