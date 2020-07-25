KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Lee’s Summit man has been charged in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Matthew Bland-Williams outside an Independence residence, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.
23-year-old Arieous K. Walton-Merritt faces second degree murder and armed criminal action charges.
According to court records that were filed Saturday, Independence police were dispatched Thursday to the 18800 block of E. Wigwam Place in Independence on a shooting.
Officers found Bland-Williams in the front of the residence. He was later pronounced dead at Centerpoint Medical Center.
Police soon identified a second scene after Walton-Merritt collapsed in front of another Independence residence due to gunshot wounds. He was transported to North Kansas City Hospital.
Surveillance video from a neighbor of the Wigwam scene showed Walton-Merritt firing two shots at Bland-Williams before a struggle began. Bland-Williams gets the gun away and fires shots at Walton-Merritt as he starts to drive away.
Prosecutor requested a $100,000 bond.
Bland-Williams’ mother, Pamela Bland, issued the following statement in response to the death of her only son.
“Matthew Bland-Williams was a funny and loving son. Although he was an only child, he was close to his eleven first cousins and had a large group of friends.
Helping others came naturally to Matthew. Just last week, he met my while working at the church pantry providing food to community. When our family was told he was taking his friend food, at the time of his death, this act of kindness felt like something Matthew would do.
Like so many victims of violent crime, Matthew’s future was bright. He had plans to move in with his best friend and put a difficult time behind him. His life was snatched away before he could reach his full potential and start a new business.
We are grateful for the quick action of police and the prosecutor to identify and charge one suspect. We look forward to learning the truth about what happened. We want everyone involved in his death held accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.