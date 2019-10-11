JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Lee’s Summit man has been charged with assault after pulling a firearm on a KCPD officer and struggling with him.
Deaundre R. Wilson, 34, has been charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting a lawful stop.
According to court records filed on Friday, the incident happened on Thursday evening in the area of 33rd and Woodland after officers saw a vehicle with a license plate that, when checked, indicated its owner had warrants out for their arrest.
Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver said his ID was in the truck. There was also a passenger in the front and that individual offered an ID that said he was Wilson.
While one officer escorted the driver to the back of the truck, the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran. An officer then ran after him on foot until he caught him in the 3200 block of Highland.
Wilson then turned toward the officer while pulling a gun from his waistband, and the two struggled over the gun until the officer tossed it out of Wilson’s reach.
Wilson then ran again and responding officers were able to find him in the back of a residence in the 3200 block of Wayne Avenue. The officer who initially chased him did identify him as Wilson.
A .45 caliber handgun was located in an adjacent yard. It was loaded with nine rounds.
Wilson told a detective who interviewed him that he ran because he had active warrants out for his arrest. He also has felony convictions, and that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
Prosecutors have requested a $15,000 bond.
