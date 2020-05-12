CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Charges were filed Tuesday against a Lee’s Summit man who fled from police in both Lee’s Summit and Cass County on Monday.
According to officials, around 3:30 p.m. a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office located a silver Dodge minivan traveling south on Seaton Road that had previously fled from Lee’s Summit Police following the report of a theft.
The van fled from the deputy and after a short pursuit, the deputy discontinued after he was informed that a tracking device was deployed on the vehicle.
About an hour later, another Cass County Deputy located the suspect vehicle west of Garden City. The deputy continued to follow the vehicle while assisting deputies arrived in the area.
South of Harrisonville in the area of S. Walker Road and E 291st, the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver continued without stopping. An assisting deputy successfully deployed a tire deflation device on S. Walker Road at E. 283rd.
Deputies continued following the vehicle north onto 7 Highway. A deputy with the Cass County Criminal Apprehension Unit then deployed a grappler device and stopped the vehicle at Orchard Road and 7 Highway.
Deputies took the driver into custody and located a 6-year-old female in the vehicle. There were no reported injuries.
The driver, 57-year-old Ronald L. Labayen of Lee’s Summit was charged with first degree endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked license.
