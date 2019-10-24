LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (AP) — A Lee's Summit man accused of mutilating a cat in a fast-food restaurant restroom is facing animal abuse and property damage charges.
Court documents show 19-year-old Tanner Maggard had worked at an Arby's in Lee's Summit but was fired in June. Police say Maggard entered the restaurant Saturday, placed an order and went into the men's restroom. They say that when Maggard came out, he said to the manager, "Oh, I see you remodeled the bathroom."
Police say the manager found the remains of a cat that had been mutilated and decapitated on a changing table for infants.
Maggard does not have an attorney listed who could comment on his behalf.
