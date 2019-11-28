LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Many of the elderly and homebound people in our community are constantly battling two things: food anxiety and loneliness. Those problems are only worse during the holidays.
One group of volunteers making a difference for those folks in Lee’s Summit.
This Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings is prepared with love and packed with care.
Lee’s Summit native Roberta McArthur started delivering meals to the area’s seniors and homebound population more than 20 years ago.
“This city raised me and I love giving back to them,” she said. “One of the big thrills of my life is I’ve been able to deliver to some of my teachers. Wow, I thought they were old when I was in school. No, they weren’t.”
This organization is the only source of food for some of her clients.
“We ran into a lady not too long ago who was sharing a can of cat food with her cat, literally,” McArthur said.
So this thanksgiving, volunteers like Holli Potter were delivering hot meals to 120 people.
“Sometimes we’re the only people they might see all day, and we might be the only hot meal that they get,” she said.
It’s the gratefulness of the clients that’s kept Potter coming back to volunteer for 14 years.
“I’d like to challenge everybody to volunteer,” she said. “Give back to their community.”
“It’s worth sacrificing a couple hours of your time,” she said.
