LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Lee's Summit firefighters dealt with a fire in the basement of a home on Saturday.
It happened around 11:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of NE Auburn Drive.
A person inside the home smelled smoke and then realized there was a fire in the basement.
When firefighters arrived, they could see smoke coming from the house.
They were able to quickly put the fire out and the incident was under control by 12:13 p.m.
The fire began in a bedroom in the basement and a door that was closed kept the fire contained. There was still moderate smoke damage in the rest of the home, though.
The fire department said the fire was caused by a smoldering paper towel that was used to light a candle. It was improperly thrown away in a trash can, which set other things in the trash on fire.
No one was injured.
There were no working smoke alarms in the house.
