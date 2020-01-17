Lee's Summit Fire Department pumper truck rolls onto its side on icy street

Firefighters say Pumper 5 was traveling southbound on Southwest Ward Road near Southwest Stuart Road about 5:10 a.m. when it encountered icy road conditions.

 (Abby Dodge/KCTV5 News)

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Fire Department says one of their pumper truck rolled onto its side on icy street Friday morning.

There were no injuries to the crew and no other vehicles were involved. However, there is significant damage to the vehicle.

Pumper 5 was returning to Station 5 on Missouri Highway 150 after providing coverage at another station that was out fighting a structure fire.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating.

