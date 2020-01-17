Lee's Summit Fire Department pumper truck rolls onto its side on icy street

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee's Summit Fire Department says one of their pumper truck rolled onto its side on icy street Friday morning.
Firefighters say Pumper 5 was traveling southbound on Southwest Ward Road near Southwest Stuart Road about 5:10 a.m. when it encountered icy road conditions.
Pumper 5 in Lee’s Summit flipped over on Ward Rd. All 3 firefighters in the truck are okay. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/j4UxrNXSkd— Abby Dodge (@AbbyKCTV5) January 17, 2020
There were no injuries to the crew and no other vehicles were involved. However, there is significant damage to the vehicle.
Pumper 5 was returning to Station 5 on Missouri Highway 150 after providing coverage at another station that was out fighting a structure fire.
The Lee’s Summit Police Department is investigating.
