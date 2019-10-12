JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Lee’s Summit man has been charged with murder after allegedly dealing drugs to a woman who died from an overdose a short time later.
Jared M. Daniels, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder and delivery of controlled substances.
According to court records, 23-year-old Taylor Stephens was pronounced dead on March 28, 2019. She was found in a bathtub inside a residence in the 1700 block of NE White Drive in Lee’s Summit.
The medical examiner later concluded that she died from drowning. However, an "other significant condition" was acute heroin and fentanyl intoxication.
Lee's Summit detectives then found out that Daniels was selling heroin. A witness told them that Stephens had bought heroin from Daniels.
Daniels told police in an interview that he did supply Stephens with heroin on March 28 shortly before she died. Text messages on Stephens phone confirmed that.
During the investigation, the police learned about a second person who had got heroin from Daniels and also overdosed. That individual, a male, died three days before Stephens.
