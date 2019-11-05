LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- This Lee's Summit couple's ultimate love story will leave you in tears.
While Barbara and Roy Nelson were only married on this Earth for more than 60 years, they are now only at the beginning of their happily ever after together. Their story will remind you of The Notebook, a romance novel by Nicholas Sparks and later adapted into a popular movie.
In early October, hospice was asked to provide support for 84-year-old Barbara Nelson. According to her obituary, she was continuously surrounded by loved ones.
Her husband, Roy Nelson, continued to encourage her daily to keep fighting.
“If she goes, I’m going,” he reminded the family.
A few weeks later, Roy Nelson’s health began to worsen, and hospice then began their focus on providing comfort care for them both.
Both Barbara and Roy Nelson, who married in June of 1957, were able to stay peacefully together in the living room of their own home.
Last Wednesday, Barbara Nelson became unresponsive. As her family gathered around her, she managed to stabilize. Later that evening, Roy Nelson’s oxygen unexpectedly dropped, but he was also able to stabilize.
On Friday evening, Barbara Nelson passed away. Her husband was able to stay by her side as she took her last breaths holding his hand.
"Our family continued to provide love and care for Roy as he then became unresponsive. The next morning, our family stayed close, providing encouragement for Roy. Each of his family was able to share words of peace and affirmation that he could go to be with her. Grandchildren embraced him and assured him that 'grandma is waiting, it’s time to be with her, we will be ok,' he took his final breath moments later. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his children and grandchildren," his family stated in the couple's obituary.
For a couple that both came from simple beginnings, they worked their way through college and both maintained long and successful careers.
"Hard work and determination characterized their strength as loving parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents," their obituary states.
Contributions may be made in their honor to the Lee's Summit Educational Foundation, Veteran's Community Project, or a charity of your choice. Click here to read their full obituary.
