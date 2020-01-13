LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – After a six-month search process, the Lee’s Summit School District has announced its next superintendent.

Dr. David Buck will take the reigns starting July 1. He will be introduced during a district board meeting January 23.

Buck has been the superintendent in Wright City, Missouri, since 2015 after serving as the assistant superintendent for seven years. He has also been an administrator or teacher in two other Missouri school districts.

Former superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter resigned from the district in July following months of conflicts with the school board and a number of teachers over the implementation of a new district-wide equity training program.

In a release announcing Buck’s hire, the district noted that he believes in “proactive and collaborative” leadership and that schools’ core missions are to meet the diverse needs of students. The district also noted that Buck would be implementing the equity plan approved by the district in February of 2019.

“My personal mission is that every kid grows up to be an adult we all would be proud to call a neighbor,” Buck said. “I’m excited about being part of LSR7’s mission to do just that.”