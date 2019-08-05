CAMDEN, MO (KCTV) – A woman has serious injuries after failing to negotiate waves on a jet ski at Lake of the Ozarks.
Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a report that a 57-year-old woman from Leawood was driving a 2008 Seadoo Sunday just before 6:45 p.m.
The woman was attempting to negotiate the large waves at the time but failed to keep control of the jet ski, the report said.
Officials said that the woman was transported to a local hospital and was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.
