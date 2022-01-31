LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV5) -- The Sarpino's Pizza on 135th Street in Leawood was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning by a man wearing a Vikings hoodie, police say.
Police described the man as a black male in his 30s, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Minnesota Vikings logo, dark blue pants, brown shoes, a face covering and white gloves.
The man entered the pizza place and demanded money from the employees while brandishing his weapon. No one was hurt, and the man ended up leaving on-foot after getting an undisclosed amount of money, according to Leawood police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
