Update: Leawood police say Brandon P. Carrier has safely returned home and an officer has spoken with him there.
LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- A man's family and Leawood police are asking for the public's help locating a man who has not been seen since yesterday morning.
According to the police, 44-year-old Brandon P. Carrier was last seen at his home on Tuesday morning.
He left there driving a 2018 Maserati convertible with a black top bearing the Kansas license plate "388 MCN."
He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. He is of medium build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.
There are no indications of foul play or a medical condition contributing to his disappearance, police say.
However, they say he did leave under "circumstances inconsistent with his normal patterns of behavior." He also has not answered his phone.
If you have any information about where Carrier is at, you are asked to call the Leawood Investigations Unit at 913-663-9306 or email tips@leawood.org.
