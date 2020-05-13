LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Leawood police are asking for help to find the driver of a small, orange hatchback vehicle with fading paint, tinted windows and rust on the hood. They want to speak with the driver about this ongoing investigation.
After finding a safe place to park, Nathaniel Siebert opened the passenger door. He saw a bullet hole in the frame near the passenger side-view mirror and a flattened bullet.
“It’s kind of mind boggling to me that someone would have road rage so intensely toward someone who wasn’t trying to engage in their road rage,” driver Nathaniel Siebert said.
Siebert says it all started when he sped up to pass a car while trying to merge on to Interstate 435 around 9:30 Monday night.
“All of a sudden, I see him whiz by me again. Passing me pretty quick,” Siebert recalled. “Just passing Stateline Road he slowed way down. Stayed right next to me. All I heard was this loud bang.”
Siebert says he sped off as the other driver followed. When he lost sight of the shooter in his rearview mirror, he inspected the car for damage. Then called police to report the shooting after discovering the bullet and bullet hole.
“Had it been a couple inches this way, it could have gone right through,” Siebert said.
“I can’t even say it. What could have happened. He could have lost control of the car or God forbid died over something so ridiculous,” Siebert’s mother Lori Vazquez said.
Vazquez says her heart stopped when she saw the bullet hole.
“I can almost fit the tips of two of my fingers in here, it is so large,” Vazquez said.
And how close it came to shattering the windshield or passenger window.
“I would hate for anyone else to go through something like this,” Vazquez said.
Or worse…
“To get less lucky than me,” Siebert said.
“There is no reason for anyone to go to that extreme,” Vazquez said.
If anyone recognizes the vehicle, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, Leawood Police Department Investigations at 913-663-9309 or you can text information to tips@leawood.org.
