LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The Leawood Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the police, it happened at the Wells Fargo branch at 103rd and State Line Road just after 2 p.m.
The suspect is described as being a heavyset Black woman who was wearing a red mask. She entered the bank and passed a note demanding money to a teller.
She left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
No one was injured in this incident.
If you were in the area and saw anything that could assist the police in their investigation, you are asked to call Leawood police at 913-642-5555 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
No further information is available at this time, including pictures of the suspect.
