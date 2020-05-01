LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The Leawood Police Department issued a Silver Alert for an 85-year-old man who did not have his medications with him.
According to the police, Paul "Gene" Wuellner has Alzheimer's, diabetes, and other medical conditions.
He was last seen in the area of 129th and Mission Road at 1:15 p.m.
He does not have his phone with him, but he did mention he had been shopping for a lawnmower recently.
He left the area in a black 2008 Ford Explorer Sport Trac with the Kansas tag number "VOX 237."
He is described as a white man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes.
He was wearing blue jeans, but otherwise what clothing he was wearing is unknown.
Late Friday night, police said that Mr. Wuellner was located safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.