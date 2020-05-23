LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) – Police are attempting to identify a woman they would like to speak with.
According to officers, shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday, an 11-year-old girl was approached by a woman in a white minivan who offered her a ride home.
The woman has been described as being around the age of 50-60 years old with blond hair.
The girl got separated from her brothers in the 12700 block of High Drive when a woman stopped near the girl and said she would drive the child home. The girl did the right thing, telling the woman, “no” and running home to report the incident to her parents, who then contacted police.
The woman never exited her car, but her actions scared the young girl.
Officers are continuing to investigate this event and would like to speak to the woman. The minivan had a dent on the driver-side rear quarter panel, automatic sliding doors and a dark colored interior.
If you’ve seen this vehicle or recognize the description, please contact the Leawood Police Department at 913-642-7700 or tips@leawood.org.
