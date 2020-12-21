LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- A Leawood Middle School student’s bar mitzvah project is offering solutions while raising thousands for the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry.
Jonah Stein created what he calls MASKerAIDs. It’s a beaded necklace that connects to a person’s mask. You can wear the mask as usual, and then conveniently pull it down when you don’t need it and have it stored comfortably.
“We kind of just ran with it. We started beading, and we've made a ton of different styles,” Jonah Stein said. “I've loved helping out at JFS and volunteering there for many years, so it was like a great fit especially in this time of need.”
Jonah Stein along with the help of his parents, Josh and Sheryl Stein, and his sister Leora have created more than 200 MASKerAIDs already. They’ve turned time at home together during the pandemic into a way to give back. “My original goal was $1,800 and we just hit $18,000 so that is 10 times my original goal in just four months, just kind of crazy.”
The MASKerAIDs cost $15 each with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Jewish Family Services Food Pantry to help a growing number of families who are facing food insecurity.
Jonah and his father created a website to sell the MASKerAIDs which you can visit by clicking here.
“It can help people not be hungry and help people have food on their table for the holidays,” Stein said.
