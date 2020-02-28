LEAWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- A Leawood man is accused of rape.
Zachary Rinehart, 36, has been charged with rape for an incident that court documents say happened on Feb. 9.
He was taken in custody by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office on Feb. 27.
Rinehart's bond has been set for $250,000.
His first appearance in court is slated for March 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.