LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth woman has been found guilty of selling drugs near schools.
After a one-day trial, a jury found Barbara Ann Ray guilty of:
Possession with Intent to Distribute at least 3.5 grams but less than 100 grams of Methamphetamine with 1000’ of a School, a severity level 1 drug felony
Possession with Intent to Distribute at least 10 dosage units but less than 100 dosage units of Hydrocodone within 1000’ of a School, a severity level 2 drug felony
Possession with Intent to Distribute less than 10 dosage units of Fentanyl within 1000’ of a School, a severity level 3 drug felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Used to Distribute a Controlled Substance, a severity level 5 drug felony
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia to Use Drugs, a class B drug misdemeanor
Police had received numerous tips about suspicious activity where Ray, 50, was renting a basement room.
A search warrant was obtained and the sheriff's office searched her residence on Aug. 14, 2018.
There, they found the following:
- "A large quantity" of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $800-$1,000
- 35 hydrocodone pills
- Amphetamine pills
- Fentanyl patches
- Numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia (including scales for weighing drugs and plastic baggies for packaging them)
When she was arrested, Ray had $400 worth of miscellaneous bills on her.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “Nothing impacts our community worse than drugs. We see the effects drugs in all of our criminal cases. The scariest thing is when case is near our children, near our schools.”
