LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) - It was a snowy salute to veterans in Leavenworth Monday morning as the community gathered in celebration at the home of the Army's famous fort.
This year’s parade theme is “100 Years of Honoring our Veterans.” About 200 participants were invited, and nearly all of them committed to being here.
Resident didn’t let snow stop them in Leavenworth, as people dressed in layers and warm clothes as they participated in this milestone celebration.
The parade weaved in and out of several blocks throughout the city. Downtown Leavenworth was the regional site for the official Veterans Administration observance the states of Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Colorado.
The Leavenworth County Veterans Day Parade Committee received a proclamation from President Trump and a proclamation from Governor Laura Kelly.
It has been 101 years since the signing of the armistice that ended the first World War, but 100 years since the anniversary was first commemorated by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.
