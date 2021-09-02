LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who stole a zero-turn lawnmower on Tuesday.
The police say that the mower was stolen on Aug. 31 from the area of Maple Avenue and Santa Fe Street.
The suspect was caught on Ring doorbell video driving the mower away. That video can be viewed here.
Anyone with information about the suspect or where the mower is should call Detective Cody Kear at 913-680-2506. You can also leave information anonymously by calling their CLUE Hotline at 913-682-CLUE (2583).
