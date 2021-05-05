LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Tuesday night, which led to a man's death.
At 10:30 p.m., someone called police and said they heard gunshots in the 300 block of Dakota St. Two minutes later, another person called and said there was a man lying in the road in the 400 block of Kiowa St.
Officers found the victim when they arrived at the scene on Kiowa Street. He was unresponsive and it was determined that he had been shot.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.
A suspect has not yet been identified.
If you have information that can assist the police in their investigation, call the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260.
This is the second fatal shooting that has happened in Leavenworth so far this year. In 2020, there were three fatal shootings that were determined to be homicides.
