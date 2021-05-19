LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A 49-year-old Leavenworth man has been sentenced to life in prison for inappropriately touching a boy under the age of 14.
James Hansen has was convicted of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 years old.
He must spend at least 25 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.
Hansen was charged in October of last year after male under the age of 18 disclosed that Hansen had touched him in appropriately.
A detective with the Leavenworth Police Department interviewed Hansen and he admitted the inappropriate touching occurred.
Before he was sentenced, Hansen's attorney filed a motion requesting a lesser sentence. The state opposed that motion, arguing that Hansen was a danger to society.
Hansen remains in the custody of the Leavenworth County jail.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said: “There was amazing work done by our law enforcement to assure this conviction and sentence. More importantly, there was great courage from the child to come forward and the family to help pursue justice. Families, friends, teachers, and anyone in a child’s life can recognize when something is wrong. We must always make sure to recognize this and communicate with them when we see something is wrong.”
