LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A man in Leavenworth has pleaded no contest to murder charges related to the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy.
Darvon Thomas, 26, was charged with murder in the second degree for the death of a 12-year-old boy during an alleged gun transaction at the Kare Pharmacy on 4th Street.
Thomas will be sentenced on March 9th at 3 p.m.
According to a release from the Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, Tomas was not the shooter who killed the victim, but was the driver. Because of the complexity of the case, Thompson was unable to release more information.
Other cases are pending in this investigation, but their names are not being released because they are under the age of 18.
“A person knowingly assisting in a crime is just as responsible as the person perpetrating the crime," Thompson said. " They need to be held accountable. We still have more people we are prosecuting for this death.”
In Kansas, Murder in the Second Degree is determined by a judge who relies on the Kansas Sentencing guidlines.
