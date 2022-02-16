LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth man has pleaded guilty to raping a 10-year-old girl last year.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 37-year-old Jonathan Leenardo James pleaded guilty to two counts of rape.
He is set to be sentenced on March 23.
The county attorney said the crimes happened at a home in Leavenworth on Feb. 4, 2021. At that time, the victim was 10 years old.
The child was familiar with James due to his relationship with the girl's mother.
The girl told her mother what had happened. The mother then notified Leavenworth police.
The police then conducted an interview, which included interviewing the girl via the Child Advocacy Center.
"We must always listen to our children, even to the little things they tell us," the county attorney said. "Having that strong line of communication makes them feel comfortable to tell us the big things too."
