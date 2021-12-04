LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth man has pleaded no contest to an attempted rape in 2019.
Thomas Henkle, 43, is accused of attempted rape in a case from August 16 of 2019. In that incident, police say a person reported hearing noises and a woman yelling in an empty lot across from her house.
The police found the victim, a young woman, unconscious with her pants and underwear off. Henkle was lying fully clothed in the grass near the victim. When officers questioned Henkle, he tried telling them to leave and the he and the victim were having sex.
When police were able to wake the victim up, she said she had no idea how she had gotten there or what had happened.
Henkle will be sentenced on January 12.
