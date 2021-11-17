LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A man who threw his ex's dog into the Missouri River has been convicted for animal cruelty.

Davion Simpson, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday for throwing a dog caged in a kennel into the river at Riverfront Park back in July.

Two bystanders were able to rescue the dog before it drowned.

According to court documents, Simpson's relationship had recently ended and he sent a text to a friend of his ex-girlfriend saying that the ex's dog was "gone."

Simpson could face up probation and some mandatory jail time for this offense. Sentencing is set for December 17 at 11 a.m.