LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- A Leavenworth man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on May 4.
According to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, 21-year-old Cordell Marqueise Stewart has been charged with first-degree murder and will appear in court this afternoon.
According to previous reporting, police were called at 10:30 p.m. on May 4 and told that gunshots could be heard in the 300 block of Dakota St. Minutes later, another person called and said there was a man lying in the road in the 400 block of Kiowa St.
Ultimately, officers found the victim when they arrived at the scene on Kiowa Street. He was unresponsive and it was determined that he had been shot. He was then taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.
That victim has been identified as Floyd Ross Jr.
This was the second fatal shooting to happen in Leavenworth as of that date. There were three fatal shootings determined to be homicides in all of 2020.
