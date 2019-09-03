LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a deadly hit and run crash that occurred Monday morning.
The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway in the 24000 block of Tonganoxie Drive just after 5:30.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they located 34-year-old Emanuel Ross of Lawrence, deceased.
Ross had been struck by an unknown motorist, at least once, prior to leaving the scene northbound.
Anybody with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at (913) 682-5724.
