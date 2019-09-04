LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a hit-and-run accident that left a Lawrence man dead.
The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person lying in the roadway in the 24000 block of Tonganoxie Drive just after 5:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found 34-year-old Emanuel dead.
Ross man had been struck by a motorist, at least once, prior to leaving the scene northbound, deputies said.
Anybody with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office at 913-682-5724.
