LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth County's Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 Wednesday morning to opt out of the Kansas governor's statewide mask mandate that Gov. Laura Kelly announced last week.
The statewide mandate allows individual entities to opt out, but so far, all Kansas counties in the Kansas City area have affirmed the order, with the exceptions of Leavenworth and Linn counties.
Leavenworth County has had 3,503 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths so far during the coronavirus pandemic. The City of Leavenworth approved a mask mandate last week.
Fifty of the state's 151 counties have a mask requirement in place.
