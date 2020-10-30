LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News has learned that the person who died in a crash involving a school bus north of Tonganoxie was a Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office deputy.
According to the sheriff's office, an unmarked sheriff's vehicle collided with a school bus around 4 p.m. at the intersection of 211th St. and McIntyre Road.
Deputy Corporal Daniel R. Abramovitz, 60, died at the scene.
Abramovitz had been working for the sheriff's office for 26 years and was looking forward to retiring on March 1, 2021.
Abramovitz had most recently been to the Investigations Division, where his caseload focused on sexual crimes and crimes involving children.
"Abramovitz was well-respected and much loved," the sheriff's office said. "He leaves to mourn his loss Carol and three adult children, Chrissy, Randi and Raymond as well as two siblings. Final arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We wish to express our gratitude to everyone who has offered condolences and assistance."
The sheriff's office is classifying this as a line of duty death.
The only people on the bus were the driver and one student. The student had minor injuries and was sent home with his parents. The driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
