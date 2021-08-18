KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Lawyers for Kevin Strickland have formally dismissed legal efforts to gain his release. But, they’ve not stopped fighting for it.
Strickland has been in prison for more than 40 years after his conviction in a triple murder in 1978. He has always maintained his innocence; even Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker believes him.
Earlier this year, the Missouri Supreme Court denied a petition to free him. Governor Parson has said that he’s not convinced that Strickland is innocent.
Today, lawyers with the Midwest Innocence Project filed a Notice of Dismissal ending their legal efforts on his behalf through conventional means.
Instead, they will focus on the new legislative path, which allows a prosecutor to overturn a conviction. That law goes into effect August 28.
It’s expected that Baker will file paperwork shortly thereafter.
Strickland’s lawyers say the old method was just an avenue for the Attorney General to abuse and punish not only Strickland, but also those fighting to free him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.