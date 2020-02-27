HARRISONVILLE, MO (AP) — A judge has approved a settlement involving a former Missouri high school coach accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach's father was the superintendent of the school district.

The Kansas City Star reports that the settlement amount was not disclosed during the hearing Wednesday afternoon in Cass County Circuit Court.

Girl sues ex-coach, whose dad was Harrisonville superintendent A lawsuit alleges that a former Harrisonville High School coach had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student while the coach's father was the superintendent of the school district.

The suit alleged that Joseph Dahman had sexual contact with the girl on school grounds and elsewhere after she began attending Harrisonville High School as a 14-year-old in the 2016-17 school year. After the allegations came to light in 2017, Dahman resigned from the school, where he had worked as an aide, and coached football and wrestling. No criminal charges have been filed.

His father, Frank Dahman, who retired in 2018 as superintendent, also was named as a defendant. But the district and other staff previously were dismissed from the case.

Attorneys representing the teen and the Dahmans declined to comment on the settlement after Wednesday's hearing. The girl, now 17, was identified by a pseudonym to protect her privacy.

A second lawsuit alleging that Joseph Dahman sexually harassed and abused another student has been dismissed.