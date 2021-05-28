The battle over the budget for the Kansas City Police Department is headed to court. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the plan to shift millions of dollars.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The battle over the budget for the Kansas City Police Department is headed to court. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the plan to shift millions of dollars.

It comes after another closed door meeting by the Board of Police Commissioners.

The board voted to take legal action against Mayor Quinton Lucas by a 4-1 vote. The meeting started about 10 a.m. Friday and was voted to be a closed session about a minute later.

Lucas was the only person on the board who voted against closing the meeting. He also voted against taking legal action.

This is about two ordinances passed last week that is taking around $42 million from KCPD's budget and using it for a special fund geared toward crime prevention.

Things got heated Thursday at Kansas City council chambers today when a coalition of eight council members and the mayor pushed through ordinances that would take control of more than $40 million of the already approved police budget and allocate it to what they are calling a Community Services and Prevention Fund.

KCTV5 News is working to learn the details of the filings of the lawsuit. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.

