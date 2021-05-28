KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The battle over the budget for the Kansas City Police Department is headed to court. A lawsuit has been filed challenging the plan to shift millions of dollars.

KCPD Budget Battle: Northland residents, officials pack town hall to express concerns over changes According to speakers at a town hall event in the Northland, the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners may file a lawsuit as soon as Friday to challenge controversial changes to the police budget.

It comes after another closed door meeting by the Board of Police Commissioners.

Police funding battle now includes legal action and community groups picking sides Multiple community and religious leaders gathered at city hall Tuesday afternoon to criticize expected legal action from the Kansas City Police Board of Commissioners.

The board voted to take legal action against Mayor Quinton Lucas by a 4-1 vote. The meeting started about 10 a.m. Friday and was voted to be a closed session about a minute later.

KCPD budget debate: Where will community engagement money be spent? Ever since a supermajority of KCMO City Council members passed two ordinances Thursday to reallocate a portion of the police budget, opponents have expressed concern. So, we took a look at where the money will be spent.

Lucas was the only person on the board who voted against closing the meeting. He also voted against taking legal action.

This is about two ordinances passed last week that is taking around $42 million from KCPD's budget and using it for a special fund geared toward crime prevention.

Tempers flare over change in KCMO police budget Things got heated Thursday at Kansas City council chambers today when a coalition of eight council members and the mayor pushed through ordinances that would take control of more than $40 million of the already approved police budget and allocate it to what they are calling a Community Services and Prevention Fund.

KCTV5 News is working to learn the details of the filings of the lawsuit. We’ll be sure to keep you updated.