LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The coming weekend is expected to bring overnight temperatures in the single digits, which has a recently erected tent camp looking at new options.
Each of the tents at Lawrence’s Woody Park has a fire-safe ceramic heater, powered by electrical hook-ups, something that was part of the design from the get-go. Residents also get sleeping bags and electric blankets.
“The canvas tents do hold up a lot better with the wind chill than you might expect,” said camp manager Stephen Mason, “but it’s still a tent.”
The 20-tent village, which includes two heated shower and toilet trailers and a heated laundry trailer, was partially paid for with federal coronavirus relief funds.
It’s been operating since early November in temperatures that have yet to drop to the frigid depths expected Saturday night.
“We saw this coming up and knew this was going to be more than we dealt with,” said Mason. “Out here we have had nights where we dip into the low 20s. We know what that feels like. It’s certainly do-able but we knew that anything much lower than that starts to become problematic.”
That’s why the camp, a collaborative effort involving the City of Lawrence, Douglas County and the Bert Nash Community Mental Health Center, has decided to create an indoor overnight option for temperatures below a 15-degree wind chill. They will be offering a sign-up sheet for residents who would like to be transported and put up in a Motel 6 then returned to the camp during the daytime hours.
Mason said it’s an option, not a requirement, and some residents have already indicated they would prefer to stay in their tents, which are designed for single residents or couples. The camp has a large communal tent with propane heat where staff stay which can offer more warmth to those who need to get a warm-up from their personal tent.
