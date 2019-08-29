LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A homeless shelter in Lawrence is being forced to cut the number of people it serves by nearly half as it deals with financial issues.
A total of 65 people were asked to leave the Lawrence Community Shelter. Half of them have found alternative housing, but tomorrow the other half will be forced to hit the streets.
For the past month, William Parmer has been living at the Lawrence Community Shelter.
"I'm getting kicked out of the homeless shelter and I don't know where to go,” he said.
That's the case for many as they scramble to figure out what's next.
"I'm worried about a few people,” Parmer said. “Especially some of the elderly that are getting kicked out there."
The shelter is reducing its capacity due to a funding shortfall.
"At the beginning of the year, we started working with the consultant that was hired by the city and county to help us figure out how to be a more sustainable organization,” said Thea Perry, Board President of the Lawrence Community Shelter.
Per recommendations from that consultant, they needed to increase staffing levels to meet a ratio for the amount of people staying there.
"But, that meant we needed more money and unfortunately we weren't able to bring in enough money to pay for that staff,” Perry said.
This forced them to reduce their capacity from 125 guests to 65.
"I don't know what's going to happen to all of them,” Perry said.
Now, the shelter is working with other organizations as well as the community to bring in resources for those leaving.
"Prepackaged food, flashlights, matches, things like that… camping equipment, because that's what a lot of people are going to be doing,” Perry said.
The Lawrence Community Shelter provides three meals a day to those who stay there. With 65 people leaving, that means other agencies across town such as LINK Soup Kitchen will also feel that impact.]
"We'll know in maybe a month if we'll need to up the portions, so that's what it'll affect,” said Wendi Meisenheimer, President of Link.
For Parmer, he's just keeping his sights looking forward.
"Just got to get a job and find a place and maybe try to go back to school,” he said.
The people that are staying have been prioritized based on their level of vulnerability.
According to Perry, in order for them to welcome back even just 30 guests, they'd need to raise about $150,000.
