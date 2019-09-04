LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The Lawrence school district administration is working with the Free State High School administration to investigate racist messages that were sent over social media Monday.
Lawrence Public Schools told KCTV5 News that students showed administration a Snapchat video that was posted by a Free State High School student while off-campus and during non-school hours.
The administrations are following up with the individuals involved and their parents.
Superintendent Anthony Lewis and Free State High Principal Myron Graber sent KCTV5 News a statement stating in part, “As an educational organization, we will use this as an opportunity to learn, grow, speak up, and act.”
"We share the disgust of the students who are speaking out about the Snapchat post. Racial slurs and symbols of hate are no laughing matter. These actions of a few do not reflect Free State High School, our district’s commitment to racial equity and social justice, or the respect our students and staff have for each other and the racial and cultural diversity of our school community. As an educational organization, we will use this as an opportunity to learn, grow, speak up, and act. We will continue to educate students about discrimination and harassment. In many ways, we believe the students who are speaking up about this now will lead the way. We commend them for their leadership."
