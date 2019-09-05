LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Cities around the KC metro are wrapping up their budget talks, but it turns out that Lawrence, Kansas has more than they were banking on. Now, people are asking if the budget surplus being used there the way it should.

A homeless shelter just outside Lawrence serves as many people as it can but, recently, not as many people can get help there.

“The reason we had to make a capacity reduction is because we had to cut personnel,” explained Renee Kuhl, the executive director.

We first told you about the Lawrence Community Shelter at the end of August. Now, only half the beds are full because of funding.

“If the city has a lot of money at its disposal,” said Kuhl. “There are a lot of places where the city could spend that money that would really help the shelter.”

Recently, with little discussion, the city moved a $5.4 million surplus out of the budget. Just weeks after, the shelter knew it would have to downsize.

Could some of that money gone to the shelter? The answer is simply "no," because that money had another place to go.

“If we did not have that money there from this past spending situation, we would have to raise taxes or have more projects go unfunded,” said Lawrence Mayor Lisa Larsen.

Larsen said the city has millions of dollars in capital improvement projects that need to be completed. Plus, she said they do support the shelter.

“We have increased spending for them over the last several years,” the mayor said.

Toward the end of the interview, Larsen reiterated the city's support.

“I just want to empathize that the community shelter is very important to the city of Lawrence and to Douglas County and we will continue to support them as we can in our budgetary limitations," she said.

Larsen said the $5.4 million will be used in the 2020 budget for the city.