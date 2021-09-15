LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Today, the KU Public Safety Office posted about a sexual battery that is being investigated.
They say that the Lawrence Police Department received a report about a sexual battery that happened on Sept. 12 around midnight in the 1000 block of Alabama St.
They say the suspect is a tall white man in his late 20s with a beard. He was wearing a hoodie.
They say the suspect followed the female victim from the area of 11th Street and Mississippi Street, then pushed her down in the 1000 block of Alabama Street.
There, he threatened her verbally and tried to touch her inappropriately.
If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.
The KU Public Safety Office notes toward the end of their post that there is not an immediate threat to the campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.