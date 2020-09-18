EiOVvWEXsAAJac6.jpg
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Lawrence Police Department says they are investigating liquor store thefts. 

"We'd like to question this individual about some liquor store thefts," the police department said, posting a picture of a woman who appears to be putting something in a bag inside a store. 

They also posted a picture of a male in a red hoodie and a silver SUV, saying both may also be involved in the case.

The police department can be reached at 785-832-7509.

Reference case number L20042218.

