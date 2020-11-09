LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence police are investigating a fatal incident Monday morning.
The Lawrence Police Department was called to the 3400 block of Augusta Drive in response to a call that a person may be trapped under a vehicle just before 11:30.
When they arrived at the location, police said they discovered that the vehicle owner, a 29-year-old female, was attempting to have her vehicle towed when it began to roll away trapping her underneath.
Despite lifesaving efforts by police and medical personnel, the victim was pronounced deceased.
The incident is still being investigated, but at this time, police said her death appears to have been the result of a tragic accident.
