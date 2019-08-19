LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence police are investigating a shooting where one male is recovering.
Just after 11 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 700 block of W. 23rd Street in reference to a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered two male subjects where one of them had been shot.
The male who had been shot was transported but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time. The second subject was interviewed by police and released.
No arrests have been made as this is still being investigated by police.
