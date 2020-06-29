LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - Protesters have occupied a portion of Massachusetts Street since Saturday. The location sits right alongside where a banner was left that many are calling racist. Two cars tried to drive through the area Monday.
Video shows a car trying to drive through a crowd of protesters near 11th and Massachusetts Street.
As people tried to stop the car, it continued to push through trash cans that protesters had originally placed across the road as a barrier.
“I take issue with that. There’s babies out here,” protester Trinity Carpenter said.
And it wasn’t the only car that did this on Monday.
“A woman in a white car came through the barricade we had here,” protester Nikki said.
Cell phone video given to KCTV5 News by Nikki, who chose to go by just her first name, says people made a human barricade to try to stop the car. She then took the matter into her own hands.
“She refused to stop,” Nikki said. “I opened her car door. Put her car in park. Grabbed her keys and I threw them behind her.”
With painted streets and tents in place, protesters say they plan to occupy the street until their voices are heard.
“We’re not leaving. We’re not planning on leaving anytime soon,” Nikki said.
At first police asked that protesters move out of the road and into a safer location.
Since then, the chief of police has said they’ll allow the group to remain on the street.
The city has placed barricades to provide a barrier between traffic, businesses and the protesters.
The protesters are also calling for the release of Rontarus Washington Junior who was charged in a 2014 murder. The first trial last October ended in a hung jury and the second trial is scheduled for later this year. The activists say if he wasn’t found guilty, he shouldn’t be behind bars.
