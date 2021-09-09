LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The Lawrence Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Wednesday night.
Officers went to the 1500 block of Kentucky St. around 7:15 p.m. after receiving a call about a possible shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a shooting victim who was declared dead at the scene. On Thursday afternoon, that person was identified as 21-year-old Christian Willis from Wichita, Kansas.
The police say they are still investigating the homicide. No arrests have been made yet.
Anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigation is asked to call their Investigations Division at 785-830-7430 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-TIPS. If you provide a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous.
