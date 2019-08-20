LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man that burglarized the Islamic Center last Tuesday morning.
At approximately 3:45 a.m., an unknown male burglarized the Islamic Center, located at 1917 Naismith Dr. in Lawrence.
Police said the man is described as a black male, heavyset, in his 20s and has a light mustache. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a red NBA hoodie, hat and blue jeans.
Surveillance footage shows the man entering the worship center and removing two donation boxes containing approximately $1,000 - $2,000 in cash.
The morning of the incident, the suspect was believed to be driving a maroon or red four-door sedan.
If you know this individual, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lawrence Police Department at 785-832-7509.
