LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence police have arrested two people after a crime spree a couple days before Thanksgiving.
Sunday at approximately 5 p.m., officers from the Lawrence Police Department located a stolen vehicle parked in the 1000 block of N. 3rd Street. The occupant arrested was a 19-year-old from Lawrence.
The teen was arrested on five counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of auto theft and eight counts of conspiracy, all of which stemmed from incidents occurring between November 20 and November 25.
On November 25, police responded to the 1600 block of Inverness Drive, regarding a burglary in progress. The 19-year-old was found in the area and arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Police also arrested a juvenile in connection to the above incidents.
In addition to these incidents, the 19-year-old is a person of interest in at least two other auto theft cases.
